C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

