Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

