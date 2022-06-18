Front Row Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,331.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.