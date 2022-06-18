Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

