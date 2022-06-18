Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,481,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,720,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Edwards Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,294,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

