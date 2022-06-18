Norges Bank Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,554,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. Norges Bank owned 0.91% of PepsiCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 632,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,525,000 after acquiring an additional 69,427 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,767,000. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

