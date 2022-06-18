2,112,674 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,112,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,203,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.63% of The Goldman Sachs Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 112,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,061.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,922,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $279.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.20 and a 200-day moving average of $343.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

