PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $3,767,000. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

