Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,781 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $99.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47.

