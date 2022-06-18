Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New $445,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $910.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $608.88 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.