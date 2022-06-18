Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,674,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,073 shares of company stock valued at $61,939,180 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

HZNP stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

