7,675 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 159,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,491,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,369,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.