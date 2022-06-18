Camden Capital LLC Sells 876 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.28. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.