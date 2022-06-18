Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 535 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN opened at $234.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.94. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.