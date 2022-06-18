Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,330.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2,617.66.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

