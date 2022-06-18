First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Acquires Shares of 912 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 912 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,616,517,000 after acquiring an additional 301,424 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

