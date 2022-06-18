Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
