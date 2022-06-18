Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

ANTM stock opened at $444.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $497.82 and a 200 day moving average of $470.06. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

