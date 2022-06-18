Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,961,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $5,095,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.