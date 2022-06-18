Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 586 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $4,307,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average is $146.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

