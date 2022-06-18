198,934 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,698 shares in the company, valued at $63,603,106.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE AAT opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.