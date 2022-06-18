Geometric Wealth Advisors Makes New $475,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

MSFT stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.50 and its 200-day moving average is $295.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

