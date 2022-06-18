C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,666 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.50 and its 200 day moving average is $295.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

