Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,000. Apple makes up 4.6% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.
About Apple (Get Rating)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
