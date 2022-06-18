Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 127,314 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

