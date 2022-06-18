Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,607 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

