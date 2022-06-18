Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 90,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,214,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,794,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,102,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

