JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.50 and a 200-day moving average of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

