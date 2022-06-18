Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

