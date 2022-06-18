Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,518,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $847,079,000 after purchasing an additional 636,404 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,454,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.50 and a 200 day moving average of $295.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.