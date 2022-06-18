Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

