Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

