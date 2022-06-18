2,462 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

