Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,098 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 366,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $79,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
