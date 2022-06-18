4,099 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $232.10 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.29 and a 200 day moving average of $299.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.