598 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 598 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,322.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,611.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

