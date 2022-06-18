2,978 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,319,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.15. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

