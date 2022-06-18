Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 56510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,842 shares of company stock valued at $45,496,917 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

