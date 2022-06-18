Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $73,423.68 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $73,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56.

On Monday, April 11th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $113,079.56.

On Thursday, April 7th, Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

