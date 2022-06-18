Values First Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

