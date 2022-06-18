Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $553,000 Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $608.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.