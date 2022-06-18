Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $375,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Shares of ZI opened at $33.00 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 117.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,758,483 shares of company stock worth $100,235,383. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

