2,890 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $57.60 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

