Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,116 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

