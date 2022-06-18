iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.