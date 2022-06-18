1,037 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 55,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.