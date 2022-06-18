2,985 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

