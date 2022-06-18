Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $161,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $404.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

