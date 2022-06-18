3,283,738 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,283,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,203,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of CME Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in CME Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

