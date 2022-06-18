Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,026,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $972,351,000. Norges Bank owned 1.85% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

TEL opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.58. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.01 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.